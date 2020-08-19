Radio Flyer’s affordable My 1st Scooter is now $23 at Amazon for a limited time

Amazon offers the Radio Flyer My 1st Scooter for $22.88 Prime shipped. Regularly $35, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low, which we’ve only seen once before. Previous mentions on 9to5Toys have trended around $30. This beginner scooter is made to grow with your child and is rated for ages two up to five. It departs from a traditional 2-wheeled design with 3-wheels instead, offering greater stability for early riders. The textured design adds yet another level of stability that should help your child learn to ride safely. It supports children up to 50-pounds in weight. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 1,300 Amazon reviewers.

When looking across the market for a scooter like this, it’s easy to see just how stellar of a deal today’s offer is. Most models start at $60 or more with a handful around $40.

It may be wise to leverage your savings from today’s deal on a helmet for your kiddo. There are plenty of options out there that will quickly eat into the left-over cash from the Radio Flyer offer above. But having a helmet for your child is a good investment, nonetheless.

While we’re on the subject of Radio Flyer, in case you missed it yesterday, the brand introduced a new Model Y geared towards kids. It’s available as an Amazon-exclusive at launch for $100. It’s certainly worth a look if you’re a Tesla fan.

Radio Flyer My 1st Scooter features:

GREAT BEGINNER SCOOTER: This scooter is designed for beginner riders to help develop balance and coordination. The 2 front wheels provide a clear kick-path, making this the ideal first toddler scooter.

WORKING STEERING: The My 1st Scooter has a specially designed turning radius to provide safety without compromising mobility.

WIDE BASE: The wide deck is textured which adds traction and stability.

