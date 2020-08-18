Outfit your kids with a Radio Flyer Model Y, announced today at $100

- Aug. 18th 2020 2:17 pm ET

New Toy of the Day
0

After first detailing its Model S for Kids way back in 2016, Radio Flyer is back with a new ride, this time built around the Model Y. But you won’t find an electric-powered ride here, instead, this model moves with your kid’s feet. As a trade-off, it’s also $400 less than the original Model S from Radio Flyer. A worthwhile decision for many. We have full details on the new kid-focused Model Y down below, along with availability and pricing info, so hit the jump for more.

Radio Flyer unleashes Model Y for kids

If you’re lucky enough to have gotten your hands on a full-size Model Y this year, then the next logical step is to outfit your kids with a miniature version. As noted above, Radio Flyer has foregone the electric build for a ride-on version this time around.

Officially dubbed My First Model Y, Radio Flyer says that kids as young as 1.5-years old can ride on it. It’s rated to withstand riders up to 4-years old, so that’s a pretty decent return on investment as these things go.

You won’t find many special features here. This is largely just a ride-on scooter for kids. Ditching the electric aspect that was found on the Model S simplifies things quite a bit. But with the weight cutoff around 4-years old, there’s still time to move your child on to the sedan version.

Here’s a full breakdown on specs:

  • AUTHENTIC DESIGN DETAILS: Just like a full-size Tesla, the My First Model Y delivers the superior Tesla experience for your toddler
  • HONKING HORN: This toddler ride-on includes a working horn
  • PREMIUM WHEELS: With a rubber grip tread, these wheels provide a smooth and quiet ride. The wheels are safe for indoor and outdoor use
  • develop motor skills and learn to ride.
  • WORKING STEERING: The working steering helps riders as young as 18 months develop motor skills and learn to ride

Amazon is going to have the My First Model Y available for $100 with additional retailers slated to follow suit in the coming days.

Buy Radio Flyer My First Model Y

9to5Toys’ Take

These miniature versions of Tesla cars are sweet. It’s nice that this time around Radio Flyer found a way to notably cut costs. The $100 price tag is approachable for Tesla fans or those that just want a new ride for their kids. You can learn more about the latest Radio Flyer collection on this landing page.

Source: Radio Flyer

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp