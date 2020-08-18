Outfit your kids with a Radio Flyer Model Y, announced today at $100

After first detailing its Model S for Kids way back in 2016, Radio Flyer is back with a new ride, this time built around the Model Y. But you won’t find an electric-powered ride here, instead, this model moves with your kid’s feet. As a trade-off, it’s also $400 less than the original Model S from Radio Flyer. A worthwhile decision for many. We have full details on the new kid-focused Model Y down below, along with availability and pricing info, so hit the jump for more.

Radio Flyer unleashes Model Y for kids

If you’re lucky enough to have gotten your hands on a full-size Model Y this year, then the next logical step is to outfit your kids with a miniature version. As noted above, Radio Flyer has foregone the electric build for a ride-on version this time around.

Officially dubbed My First Model Y, Radio Flyer says that kids as young as 1.5-years old can ride on it. It’s rated to withstand riders up to 4-years old, so that’s a pretty decent return on investment as these things go.

You won’t find many special features here. This is largely just a ride-on scooter for kids. Ditching the electric aspect that was found on the Model S simplifies things quite a bit. But with the weight cutoff around 4-years old, there’s still time to move your child on to the sedan version.

Here’s a full breakdown on specs:

AUTHENTIC DESIGN DETAILS: Just like a full-size Tesla, the My First Model Y delivers the superior Tesla experience for your toddler

HONKING HORN: This toddler ride-on includes a working horn

PREMIUM WHEELS: With a rubber grip tread, these wheels provide a smooth and quiet ride. The wheels are safe for indoor and outdoor use

WORKING STEERING: The working steering helps riders as young as 18 months develop motor skills and learn to ride

Amazon is going to have the My First Model Y available for $100 with additional retailers slated to follow suit in the coming days.

9to5Toys’ Take

These miniature versions of Tesla cars are sweet. It’s nice that this time around Radio Flyer found a way to notably cut costs. The $100 price tag is approachable for Tesla fans or those that just want a new ride for their kids. You can learn more about the latest Radio Flyer collection on this landing page.

Source: Radio Flyer

