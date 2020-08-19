Schwinn’s Day Tripper Bike Trailer holds 100-pounds of gear: $99 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Bike Trailer for $99 shipped. That’s $31 off recent pricing there and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been relying on a bike more these days, there are probably times when you wish there was a little more room to store things. Thankfully a fresh discount on Schwinn Day Tripper is here to save the day. A sturdy frame and 16-inch wheels allow you to stow up to 100-pounds of gear inside. It can fold down once you’re done with it, making storage a breeze. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
While you’re at it, be sure to have a look at the deal we spotted earlier on the Sunny Health & Fitness Phantom Rowing Machine. It’s price has fallen by $200, bringing it down to a new low. Keeping this around will pave the way for indoor workouts when cycling can’t happen. It boasts a foldable design which allows you to store it upright to clear up space when it’s not in use.
Digesting some protein before or after your workout is a great way to help your muscles strengthen and repair. That’s why it may be a good idea to scoop up a 12-pack of Clif Nut Butter Bars. Current discounts have them priced from $6.50, yielding upwards of 55% in savings.
Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Bike Trailer features:
- Take along your gear for the ride with the Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Trailer; The wide frame provides large towing and storage capacity, while the two wheel design limits torque placed on your bicycle for unhindered performance
- A unique folding frame design and quick release wheels pack up neatly for compact storage and transport
- For added versitility, enjoy the ease of one time installation with the universal coupler that easily attaches to almost any bicycle
