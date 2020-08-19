Schwinn’s Day Tripper Bike Trailer holds 100-pounds of gear: $99 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Bike Trailer for $99 shipped. That’s $31 off recent pricing there and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been relying on a bike more these days, there are probably times when you wish there was a little more room to store things. Thankfully a fresh discount on Schwinn Day Tripper is here to save the day. A sturdy frame and 16-inch wheels allow you to stow up to 100-pounds of gear inside. It can fold down once you’re done with it, making storage a breeze. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, be sure to have a look at the deal we spotted earlier on the Sunny Health & Fitness Phantom Rowing Machine. It’s price has fallen by $200, bringing it down to a new low. Keeping this around will pave the way for indoor workouts when cycling can’t happen. It boasts a foldable design which allows you to store it upright to clear up space when it’s not in use.

Digesting some protein before or after your workout is a great way to help your muscles strengthen and repair. That’s why it may be a good idea to scoop up a 12-pack of Clif Nut Butter Bars. Current discounts have them priced from $6.50, yielding upwards of 55% in savings.

Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Bike Trailer features:

Take along your gear for the ride with the Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Trailer; The wide frame provides large towing and storage capacity, while the two wheel design limits torque placed on your bicycle for unhindered performance

A unique folding frame design and quick release wheels pack up neatly for compact storage and transport

For added versitility, enjoy the ease of one time installation with the universal coupler that easily attaches to almost any bicycle

