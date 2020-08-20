Amazon’s offering 30% off skincare tools from just $20 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 30% off Microderm GLO Skincare tools. Our top pick from this sale is the Microderm GLO MINI Diamond Microdermabrasion and Suction Tool for $60 shipped. Regularly priced at $90, that’s matched with the Amazon all-time low. This tool is said to decrease your pores, help to rebuild collagen and help tighten your skin. This is a tool most dermatologists use and designed to give you spa-like results at home. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 1,400 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another great deal is the Facial Steamer SPA+ by Microderm GLO that’s marked down to $25, which is regularly priced at $50. This steamer sprays a warm mist, just like at the spa, and helps to deep clean your skin. It’s also said to help products absorb into your skin as well as provide hydration. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 500 reviews from Amazon customers.

Also, be sure to check out the Amazon’s massagers and foot spa sale that’s offering styles from just $23. This is a great way to get relaxed at home and help to relieve muscle tension.

Microderm GLO Mini Microdermabrasion features:

Our Microderm GLO MINI Diamond Microdermabrasion and Suction Tool unlocks the power of your skin’s natural radiance and youthful firmness! DERMATOLOGIST RECOMMENDED – LIFETIME WARRANTY

Did you know our Microderm GLO MINI Diamond Microdermabrasion Tool is the #1 Dermatologist Recommended machine that is proven to decrease your pores, rebuild your collagen and elastin, and tighten your skin? Join thousands of happy customers that are regaining their youthful glow!

Are you ready to have beautiful, summer glowy skin— even after just one microdermabrasion facial treatment? Your high-end Microderm GLO MINI has patented Diamond Safe3D technology to transform your skin, and promote the growth of vibrant new skin cells!

