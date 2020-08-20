Personal massagers, foot spas, and more from $23 at Amazon (26% or more off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, RoseCat (96% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering 26% off Arealer massage products. One standout is the Arealer Neck Massager for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since April of 2019 when it was $33 for a brief time. Featuring three adjustable speed settings, this model features eight deep-kneading shiatsu massage heads as well as optional heat to “promote blood circulation” and pain relief. It is great for your neck and back but can also be used around the waist or on your legs with a handy on-board control panel. Rated 4+ stars from over 360 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Another great deal from today’s sale and a solid alternative to our lead offer above, is the Arealer Back Massager Massage Pillow for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This comes in a pillow-like form-factor so it might be little more difficult to use on other parts of your body, but it is still a great option at a deep discount.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s massage and personal care Gold Box right here. You’ll find additional deals starting from $23 Prime shipped on foot baths/massagers, blood pressure monitors, and more.

Then go check out the new Apple Health-ready Theragun percussive therapy guns and the TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base with optional built-in massage zones.

More on the Arealer Neck Massager:

8 deep-kneading shiatsu massage heads can relax the tense of muscles. Light and heavy alternating massage is highly imitative to the acupressure massage process. Red light can heat the skin of the massage part, and at the same time promote the blood circulation of the part to achieve the effect of relieving soreness by heat application. (can be turned off manually).

