Adopt a HomeKit security system with Arlo’s 4-camera Pro 3 package at $150 off

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 4-Camera Security System for $649.99 shipped. Both black and white variants are available. Down from the usual $80 price tag, today’s offer is good for $150 in savings, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it at this price, and matches the Amazon all-time low. This Arlo Pro 3 package delivers four HomeKit-enabled cameras for bolstering your home security. Other notable features include 2K recording with HDR and a 160-degree field of view, as well as automatic panning and zooming capabilities. Each of the four cameras also have IP65 water-resistant housing for keeping an eye on your property. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Arlo’s Pro 3 cameras all sport up to 6-month battery life, which means you’ll have to bring the batteries in to charge occasionally. Skip that altogether by using some of your savings on Arlo’s official solar panel accessory at $80. This will allow you to keep one of the cameras indefinitely powered from the sun. Alternatively, one of the brand’s outdoor charging cables may provide much of the same benefits if you don’t mind a wired setup.

We’re also currently tracking a $110 discount on the higher-end Arlo Ultra Camera system, which steps up to 4K feeds alongside similar HomeKit integration and more at $290. Find even more in our smart home guide right here, like this morning’s sale on Etekcity accessories from $12.50.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!