Woot’s 1-day smart home sale starts at $12.50: Assistant and Alexa lights, more

- Aug. 20th 2020 7:17 am ET

Today only, Woot offers various Etekcity Smart Home Accessories from $12.49. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 4-pack of Alexa and Assistant-enabled Smart LED Light Bulbs for $34.99. As a comparison, it typically goes $44 at Amazon with today’s price beating the historic all-time low there by $2. If you’re looking to start up an Alexa or Assistant-focused smart home, going with a 4-pack like this at a discount is a great idea. You’ll be able to enjoy voice control, automatic scheduling, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to hop over to our Green Deals guide for all of that latest price drops on energy-efficient tools, thermostats, and more. With fall weather on the horizon, now is a great time to transition from oil and gas to electric tools.

Etekcity 4-pack Smart Light Bulbs feature:

  • Voice Control: Use voice commands to control your smart light bulb with Alexa or Google Home (via VeSync skill); just tell Alexa how much light you want for your romantic dinner
  • Control From Anywhere: Control your dimmable smart light bulb from anywhere you have Wi-Fi or an internet connection; with the VeSync app on your smartphone, you can turn house lights on/off from work, or make sure your room is illuminated even before you step inside
  • Dimmable Brightness & Favorite Setting: Create your favorite light effects by dimming the smart bulb from 1 percent to 100 percent

