Arlo Ultra delivers 4K feeds, HomeKit, more at an Amazon low: $290 (Save $110)

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Ultra 4K 1-Camera System for $290 shipped. Typically fetching $400, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Arlo’s high-end Ultra cameras sport 4K HDR recording alongside a 180-degree field of view and an outdoor-ready design. This package includes a single camera alongside the HomeKit-enabled base station, allowing you to keep an eye on package deliveries and more. An Integrated spotlight is also brought into the mix, and there’s auto zoom and tracking to round out the notable features. Over 1,200 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

A great way to use your savings would be to grab Arlo’s official solar panel accessory at $80. Adding this into the mix will allow you to keep one of the cameras included in the featured bundle powered without having to worry about refueling a battery every 6-months. Or you could grab this outdoor charging cable from Arlo for less if you don’t mind a wired setup.

Right now, we’re also still tracking Blink’s outdoor XT2 smart security cameras at 25% off, with prices starting at $65. There’s plenty more by the way of discounts in our smart home guide, as well.

Arlo Ultra 1-Camera System features:

Arlo Ultra 4K wire-free security camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced video and audio quality Easy to install place the wire-free camera around your house and monitor your home or business with a wider angle view With Ultra’s 4K zoom in on objects to see more details With advanced night vision and integrated spotlight you’ll see color video even at night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!