Dick’s Sporting Goods School Deals take up to 50% off Nike, North Face, more

- Aug. 20th 2020 10:49 am ET

For a limited time only, Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off top brands Nike, adidas, The North Face, Columbia, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The most notable deal from this event is the men’s Nike Dri-FIT Golf 1/4 Zip Pullover. It’s currently on sale for just $32 and originally was priced at $65. This is a great option for year-round wear and its stretch-infused material makes it a nice style for workouts. It can also be layered under vests and jackets during cooler weather. Plus, you can choose from five fun color options and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Foot Locker Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off orders of $50.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

