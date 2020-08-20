Dick’s Sporting Goods School Deals take up to 50% off Nike, North Face, more

For a limited time only, Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off top brands Nike, adidas, The North Face, Columbia, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The most notable deal from this event is the men’s Nike Dri-FIT Golf 1/4 Zip Pullover. It’s currently on sale for just $32 and originally was priced at $65. This is a great option for year-round wear and its stretch-infused material makes it a nice style for workouts. It can also be layered under vests and jackets during cooler weather. Plus, you can choose from five fun color options and it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Foot Locker Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off orders of $50.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Sportswear Club Fleece $30 (Orig. $50)
- adidas Alphaboost Running Shoes $85 (Orig. $150)
- The North Face Half Dome T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $25)
- Columbia Glennaker Jacket $28 (Orig. $60)
- Nike Dri-FIT Golf 1/4 Zip $32 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes $35 (Orig. $70)
- New Balance Fuel Walking Shoes $30 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Script Temp Shorts $30 (Orig. $40)
- Nike Air Max Bella Shoes $60 (Orig. $80)
- Pro Dri-FIT Support Shorts $26 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!