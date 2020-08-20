Home Depot Labor Day sale now underway: Save on DEWALT, outdoor tools, more

- Aug. 20th 2020 9:51 am ET

The annual Home Depot Labor Day sale is now underway with a number of notable deals on tools, outdoor equipment, patio furniture, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the RIDGID 18V Compact Drill/Driver at $79. Today’s deal is a 20% savings from the regular going rate and the best we can find. It also matches our previous mention. You’ll receive the drill, a 2Ah battery, wall charger, and carrying case with purchase. This basic setup is enough to tackle a variety of jobs around the house. One standout feature of note here is the 24-position adjustment ring, which allows users to change the torque as needed to match the job. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for more in this year’s Home Depot Labor Day sale.

Another standout today is the RYOBI 18V Electric Circular Saw with two 2Ah batteries for $179. You’d typically pay around $250 here with today’s deal besting our previous mention by $20. There’s a lot to like about this circular saw, including its cordless design that simplifies your setup even further. I’ve used this model for a while now and can speak to the benefit of two batteries being including with purchase. Circular saws tend to pull a lot of energy while in use, so having two batteries is particularly helpful. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

More deals from the Home Depot Labor Day sale:

Don’t miss today’s RYOBI and Greenworks sale at Home Depot. You can score upwards of 25% off the regular going rate of various lawnmowers, outdoor tools, and more. Check out our coverage here for more details.

RIDGID Cordless Drill features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Speed 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver Kit with 2 Ah Battery, Charger, and Tool Bag. This 18-Volt 2-Speed Drill/Driver Kit features all metal gears for added durability on the jobsite or at home. The 1/2 in. single sleeve ratcheting chuck holds bits tight and secure. This kit is backed by the Industry’s Only Lifetime Service Agreement, simply register within 90 days of purchase for FREE Parts. FREE Service. For LIFE. The RIDGID Drill/Driver kit includes a 2 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries, an 18-Volt Charger, a tool bag, a double-ended bit, and an operator’s manual.

