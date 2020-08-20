Home Depot offers RYOBI and Greenworks outdoor tools up to 25% off, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 25% off RYOBI and Greenworks Outdoor Tools. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RYOBI 30-inch 50Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower at $1,999. Regularly $2,399, today’s deal is a $400 savings and a match of our previous mention. It sports a 30-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. The optional bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Going with the larger battery will deliver additional runtime in comparison to the 50Ah version, but both will be suitable for small to medium yards, particularly if you’re interested in riding and skipping the gas and fuel routine. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout this morning is the RYOBI 10-inch 40V Cordless Electric Pole Saw for $179. It typically goes for $219. Today’s deal matches our previous mention, as well. This model is perfect for tackling light clean up around the yard if you have loose limbs that may need some extra attention. In fact, it’s able to take down limbs up to 6-inches thick at a time and the extension reaches up to 12-feet off the ground. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

There are plenty of additional worthwhile deals on-going in today’s Home Depot sale, all of which you can browse through right here. But make sure to act quick if anything catches your eye, as these offers are only good through this evening.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops across a wide range of categories, including electric tools designed to cut down on energy usage.

RYOBI Electric Riding Lawn Mower features:

Remove the gas and fumes from cutting your lawn with the RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Lawn Mower. Powered by 50Ah Batteries and with 2 hours of run time this mower is a green alternative to traditional gas riding mowers. The RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Mower comes equipped with 38 in. 2-Blade Deck and 12 Position Manual Deck Adjustment to get a clean, level cut on your lawn. The RYOBI 48-Volt Riding Mower is equipped with LED Headlights, USB Phone Charger and Cruise Control features making mowing as efficient and convenient as possible. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done.

