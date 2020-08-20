mophie is expanding its lineup of products today with four new products, including a host of USB-C PD battery packs. There is also a refreshed version of its popular powerstation Qi charging stand arriving, as well. More devices are successfully making the switch to USB-C while others are requiring faster charging speeds, making today’s announcement from mophie all the more notable as we gear up for anticipation of new iPhones later this year. Hit the jump for all details on all of today’s announcements, including pricing, availability, and more.

mophie intros refreshed power lineup

All told, mophie is bringing three new battery packs to market today along with the Qi charger. First up, let’s take a look at the batteries. The powerstation arrives with a $50 price tag and offers a 10000mAh capacity along with 18W USB-C PD fast charging. That’s plenty of power to juice up your iPhone or iPad, albeit the speeds are going to be somewhat reduced.

If you need a larger battery, there’s also the powerstation XXL that’s new today with a 20000mAh capacity. However, you’re still looking at an 18W USB-C PD here. It sells for $60.

More on the latest mophie powerstation batteries:

Experience superfast charging that easily fits in your bag. Thanks to a versatile USB-C PD port, the powerstation charges and recharges in record time. Easily charge multiple devices simultaneously with the USB-C and USB-A ports. Not only is this powerstation functional, it’s also stylish. The premium fabric finish adds style and prevents scuffs and scratches to your devices.

Today’s announcement is also delivering a wireless version of the baseline powerstation. On top of the 10000mAh capacity and USB-C connectivity, there’s an integrated Qi charging pad, too. Wireless charging here is limited to 5W in most instances. The powerstation XL wireless retails at $70.

Finally, rounding out today’s news the powerstation wireless stand. Featuring an internal 8000mAh battery and 18W USB-C PD port, this is an all-in-one wireless charging solution for your travels. It features a collapsible design, which is great for tossing in your bag wherever adventures take you.

More on the powerstation wireless stand:

A wireless charging stand that is truly wireless thanks to the built-in battery. The all-new powerstation wireless stand portable charger gives your phone a boost of power at your desk or on-the-go.

