Western Digital has taken the wraps off its latest My Passport SSD today. It embraces a new look and NVMe storage, a decision that has led to double the performance offered in its predecessor. It comes in three storage capacities that range from 500GB to 2TB. As you’d expect, each is equipped with USB-C. Power consumption is low enough that no external power source is required, making it an ideal solution for keeping in your backpack. Today’s release is competitive with Crucial X8, but falls short when compared with Samsung’s Thunderbolt 3 X5 SSD. Continue reading to learn more.

WD’s new My Passport SSD looks nothing like before

Thanks to an entirely new design, the second-generation WD My Passport SSD will not be easily confused with its predecessor. It features a metal design that WD refers to as “both stylish and durable.” This leads to shock- and vibration-resistance that should keep it functional even when dropped from as high as 6.5-feet.

Unlike some drives, the latest from Western Digital ships with reversible USB-C cable and USB-A adapter. This signals a welcome shift toward supporting USB-C first and treating Type-A as an afterthought. As with many other WD offerings, this unit is backed by a 5-year warranty.

“The new My Passport SSD delivers the speed, reliability and functionality consumers have come to expect from us,” said Susan Park, vice president, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital.

Pricing and availability

Western Digital’s new My Passport SSD will be available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes across four different colorways. For the time being, availability is limited to 500GB and 1TB editions of its gray model, with the rest of its offerings being promised sometime “later this year.” Pricing is set at $119.99, $189.99, and $359.99. We expect Amazon listings to pop up in the near future.

9to5Toys’ Take

Modern PC, Mac, and iOS devices have been embracing fast internal storage for quite some time now. Fast app launching, 4K video recording/editing, and many other features can be attributed to this and it’s something most of us now take for granted.

Unfortunately using an external drive can lead to significant speed drops that are a fraction of what internal storage delivers. With the release of WD’s new My Passport SSD, that size of the gap is now diminishing. This is a long term win for everyone, even if only a few of us are willing to pay higher prices now.

