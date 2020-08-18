Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand is yours for $168 (Reg. $210)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern TV Stand for $167.99 shipped. That’s $42 off the typical rate there and the lowest price we have tracked in months. This fashionable TV stand is ready to breathe new life into your living room. Not only can it uphold 250-pounds, you also stand to benefit from built-in cable management that makes it a breeze to run cords through the back. Measurements work out to 24- by 52- by 16-inches, and shelving throughout is adjustable for a tailored fit. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While you’re at it, you may want to take a moment and review the deal we found on Amazon’s Rivet Sliding-Top Coffee Table. It’s fallen further than it was yesterday, allowing you to score it for $96.50. For comparison, it has recently sold for around $250, delivering an impressive 60% in savings.

On the lookout for a way to cool and purify your space? You’re in luck, because Dyson’s Pure Cool Me Fan is $70 off at Amazon. Right now you can pick it up for $280, which is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen in months. It’s compact and ready to rest atop your desk, side table, or nightstand.

Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 24″ H x 52″ L x 16″ W

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction

Adjustable shelves

For TV’s up to 56″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!