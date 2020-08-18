Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand is yours for $168 (Reg. $210)

- Aug. 18th 2020 3:20 pm ET

$168
0

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern TV Stand for $167.99 shipped. That’s $42 off the typical rate there and the lowest price we have tracked in months. This fashionable TV stand is ready to breathe new life into your living room. Not only can it uphold 250-pounds, you also stand to benefit from built-in cable management that makes it a breeze to run cords through the back. Measurements work out to 24- by 52- by 16-inches, and shelving throughout is adjustable for a tailored fit. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While you’re at it, you may want to take a moment and review the deal we found on Amazon’s Rivet Sliding-Top Coffee Table. It’s fallen further than it was yesterday, allowing you to score it for $96.50. For comparison, it has recently sold for around $250, delivering an impressive 60% in savings.

On the lookout for a way to cool and purify your space? You’re in luck, because Dyson’s Pure Cool Me Fan is $70 off at Amazon. Right now you can pick it up for $280, which is the best Amazon offer we’ve seen in months. It’s compact and ready to rest atop your desk, side table, or nightstand.

Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern TV Stand features:

  • Dimensions: 24″ H x 52″ L x 16″ W
  • Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand
  • Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction
  • Adjustable shelves
  • For TV’s up to 56″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$168
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walker Edison

About the Author