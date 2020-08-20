Take your fast storage anywhere with the Samsung T7 500GB portable SSD for $80

Amazon offers the Samsung T7 500GB Portable External Solid-State Drive for $79.99 shipped in multiple colors. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $110 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of Samsung’s latest releases featuring USB-C connectivity and fast transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s. On top of quick file transfers, you’ll also be able to count on increased security and a tough build that can stand drops up to 6-feet. It’s an ideal option if you’re regularly transferring content between cameras and your MacBook or tackling larger backups. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking to save further and willing to miss out on the fast transfer speeds? Consider going with this top-rated Seagate USB 3.0 portable hard drive with 1TB of storage for far less. You’ll miss out on USB-C connectivity here, but with double the amount of storage, there may be some notable value if you’re just doing periodic backups and the like. It’s also a solid option for gaming setups in need of some extra room for additional titles. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

In need of more storage? Don’t miss Amazon’s QNAP NAS sale, which offers a handful of different models discounted by up to $59. You’ll find both 2- and 4-bay configurations included in this promotion, making it easy to jumpstart your own server and begin building out a backup system within your home or business.

Samsung T7 features:

The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transfering large files. Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 gives you speed and durability in a palm-sized package. Introducing the new standard in external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!