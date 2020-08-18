QNAP’s all-new NAS with 4K transcoding see first price cuts at up to $59 off

Amazon is currently discounting QNAP’s latest TS-X530D series NAS headlined by the 4-Bay TS-453D model at $520.24 shipped. Typically fetching $579, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen since being released earlier this summer and is subsequently a new all-time low. This 4-bay NAS comes equipped with a quad-core 2.0GHz processor enabling it to handle 4K playback and hardware transcoding. Dual 2.5GbE ports enable up to 590MB/s transfer speeds and are joined by an HDMI output as well as five USB 3.0 slots. QNAP includes 4GB of RAM on this model, but it can be upgraded to 8GB down the line. Over 215 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing the 2-Bay versions of QNAP’s TS-253D NAS on sale at Amazon right now, as well. It’s currently discounted to $421.06, down from the usual $469 going rate. This model only has half the hard drive bays as the lead deal, but delivers the same roster of I/O as found above alongside 4GB of RAM and 4K transcoding support. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing a collection of previous-generation QNAP NAS on sale right now, as well. With prices starting at $219, there are various configurations seeing up to $80 discounts. Be sure to shop the entire batch right here if neither of the brand’s latest are up to spec for your needs.

QNAP 4-Bay TS453D NAS features:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-453D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections.

