Score this Wahl Elite Men’s Haircut Kit while it’s available for $39 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Wahl Elite Pro Complete High Performance Men’s Haircut Kit $38.99 shipped. Originally as much as $60, it has sold in the $48 range as of late. While not a huge discount, haircut kits like this have been somewhat hard to get over the last few months, even at full price. Featuring self-sharpening blades, an adjustable taper level, and plenty of accessories, this kit includes everything you need for at-home haircuts. A host of guide combs is joined by included shears, a styling comb, cleaning brush, handled storage case, a blade guard, and more. This is the best-selling option on Amazon that carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,400 customers and ships with a limited lifetime warranty. More details below.

Having some extra Wahl Premium Hair Clipper Blade Lubricating Oil in the cabinet is a good idea for adding even more life to your haircut kit. It sells for just $5 and carries stellar ratings from over 8,200 Amazon customers. It is said to “prevent rust from forming and helps to extend the life of the clipper/blades.”

We also have a series of ongoing BIC and Gillette shaving kits/blade refill deals from $6.50 along with a collection of Panasonic shaving gear:

More on the Wahl Elite Pro Men’s Haircut Kit:

Finest Precision Blades – Self sharpening, stay sharp longer to cut all hair types. Adjustable taper lever makes it easy to fade and blend

Secure-Fit Premium Guards W/ Stainless Steel Clips – Guide combs make haircutting at home safe, smooth and easy

Powerful & Durable Motor – Quiet, low noise superior performance haircut machine

Premium Accessories – Shears / scissors, styling comb, cape / bib, blade oil, cleaning brush, handled storage case, drawstring pouch for guards, cord wrap, blade guard

