Amazon discounts dozens of movies to $5 each: Shallow Hal, Caddyshack, more

- Aug. 21st 2020 4:13 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering a wide variety of movies in Digital HD for just $5 each. One of our favorites is Shallow Hal, which regularly goes for $15 at Google Play. Jack Black stars in this hilarious film from the duo that brought you Dumb and Dumber as well as There’s Something About Mary. Hal is a shallow man that only cares about looks, but after he becomes hypnotized into seeing that beauty exists everywhere, he finally finds true love. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for other $5 movies at Amazon.

Other $5 movies at Amazon:

Looking for other movies? Apple is discounting 90s and 2000s movies to just $5 this weekend as well. You’ll want to peruse the sale if today’s discounts at Amazon don’t tickle your fancy.

More on Shallow Hal:

From the duo that brought you Dumb and Dumber and There’s Something About Mary comes a hilarious film about “inner beauty”! Hal (Jack Black) is a man so shallow that all he cares about are the bodies of the women he dates. After being hypnotized into seeing the beauty that exists even in the least physically appealing women, he now thinks he’s found true love. But what he doesn’t realize is that his gorgeous girlfriend (Gwyneth Paltrow) is actually a 300-pound-not-so-hottie!

Best Amazon Deals

Best Media Deals

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide