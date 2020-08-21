Apple discounts iconic 90s and 2000s movies to $5 this weekend

Following Tuesday’s big superhero movie sale, Apple is rolling out a new $5 promotion this weekend focused on films from the 90s and 2000s. You’ll find a wide range of classics and more recent releases included in this promotion, all of which will become a permanent part of your collection. All of our top picks are down below.

Apple launches 90s and 2000s movie sale

Along with a host of titles from the ’90s and 2000s, Apple also has various other movies marked down to $5. It’s a great opportunity to lock-in some classic films and avoid the constant shuffling back and forth between streaming services. You’d typically pay $10 or more for these titles, with many matching the all-time low prices. Some of our favorite deals include:

Don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s movie sale for even more deals this weekend. You’ll find the usual $1 rental of the week along with a host of other price drops and more.

