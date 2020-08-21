Amazon offers Under Armour Pullovers for just $23 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Under Armour Men’s UA Tech 1/2-Zip Pullover for $22.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $40 here with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low. With fall weather just around the corner, it’s nearly zip-up weather, and no one does it better than Under Armour. You’ll have your choice of eight different colors here today with most sizes available. Under Armour has stellar ratings across the board.

Leverage your savings today and pick up a 6-pack of Under Armour socks for $15. These #1 best-sellers are made of Under Armour’s popular Charged Cotton that are designed to “wick away sweat and dry fast.” These socks are a great addition to today’s lead deal.

Make sure to also swing by our fashion guide for all of the best deals on everyday essentials, high-end looks, and more. Dick’s Sporting Goods currently has a notable back to school promotion that takes up to 50% off Nike, North Face, and many more. You can find all of our top picks right here.

Under Armour 1/2-Zip Tops feature:

100% Polyester

Suggest sizing up for optimal fit

Lightweight UA Tech material offers softer, more natural feel

Moisture-wicking technology pulls sweat away from the body to keep you dry

