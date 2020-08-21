BARSKA’s Biometric Fingerprint Security Safe now $130 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Woot is now offering the BARSKA Biometric Security Safe with Fingerprint Lock (AX11224) for $129.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $250 and currently fetching as much directly from BARSKA, this model fetches $245 in new condition on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Buy with confidence as these units have been “refurbished in house by BARSKA.” Alongside a pair of pry-resistant, motorized deadbolts and a “durable steel” construction, it is an ideal place to store valuables, firearms, and more. It makes use of biometric fingerprint scanning, a 1-button locking system, an open door alarm, and silent mode for quiet entry, as well as including optional mounting hardware and a protective floor mat. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,300 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

If the biometric lock isn’t a must for you, take look at the Barska Compact Keypad Safe for $53. It comes in at well-under today’s lead deal with a 4+ star rating in tow. While it might not have all the bells and whistles as the offer above, it is a fraction of the price and does include the most important elements here like the DOJ approved keypad, pry-resistant deadbolts, and more. But if it’s just documents and smaller items you need secured, score the AmazonBasics Portable Security Case Lock Box Safe for $22 and call it a day.

More on the BARSKA Biometric Security Safe

These units have been refurbished in house by Barska. Cosmetic touch ups have been made, and any mechanical issues have been repaired. Featuring advanced BioSecure Technology, the easy-to-use Biometric Home Safe promises secure, compact storage for firearm aficionados, parents, grandparents, and hotels. Lock in your valuables and handguns behind solid steel walls and enjoy reliable, 2.5-second quick access for home defense and emergencies.

