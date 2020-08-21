Tackle your workouts at home with the BodyBoss Workout System for $130 ($50 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym Workout System for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $179, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked this year. If you’re looking to skip the gym this year, and who can blame you, going with an at-home solution like the BodyBoss 2.0 is a great alternative. You’ll receive plenty of tension-focused accessories that will replace “1,000s of dollars worth of equipment.” BodyBoss is built around a single standalone base, which then attaches to various straps to simulate different workouts. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For a lower-cost alternative, consider going with AmazonBasics Resistance and Pull-up Bands. You can skip the pricey gym membership and workout at home with this kit, as well. The entry-level model offers resistance between 40- and 80-pounds, with the ability to target specific muscle groups and enhance strength, endurance, coordination, and flexibility. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For more at-home training solutions, make sure to swing by our fitness guide. One notable on-going promotion is on this $10 weighted jump rope, which is yet another solid way to get your workouts in without having to go to the gym. Not to mention, the digital display integrated into the handles is a fun touch that will keep track of your workout.

More on the BodyBoss 2.0 system:

The BodyBoss 2.0 was designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept – the BodyBoss 2.0, a portable gym. BodyBoss Portable Gym is the World’s 1st home gym you can take anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!