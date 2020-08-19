This jump rope has weighted handles + counts your skips at just $10

- Aug. 19th 2020 4:54 pm ET

0

KujectDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Weighted Handle Adjustable Jumping Rope with Smart Counter for $10.19 Prime shipped with the code A3C5JGU4 at checkout. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting to get in shape this summer and fall, a jump rope could be the ticket. It can be used both inside and out, and the weighted handles help you keep your hold with ease. Plus, you’ll find a built-in smart counter on the handle to give you insight as to how many times you’ve jumped over the rope. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Use some of your savings here to grab a 2-pack of body fabric tape measures. These are perfect for measuring and tracking your weight loss journey and can reach up to 60-inches. Plus, after you achieve your goal, this $5 pair of tape measures will become quite useful for DIY projects as well.

Speaking of getting in shape, did you see the deal we tracked on the Sunny Health & Fitness Phantom Rowing Machine? It’s down to $499 right now, which is a new low that we’ve tracked and saves you $200 from its regular price.

Kuject Jumping Rope features:

  • Smart Digital Counter: record the circles you jump and calories you burn to motivate you keep your weight loss plan going on.
  • Multifunctional Skipping Rope: Circles Counting, Burn Calories Record, 60S Countdown，Timer Alarm, Auto Off, Date Memory.
  • Friendly Design: Adjustable Length of Jump Rope to fit different people, Antiskid Grain and S shape handle design to maximum the comfort of your skipping.

