Stay fit with the Echelon Connect indoor bike, now $499 shipped (Reg. $600+)

Walmart is offering the Echelon Connect Sports Indoor Excercise Bike for $499 shipped. For comparison, Walmart is one of the only ways to pick up the Echelon without paying the heightened price of $840 of purchasing it with a subscription direct. Today’s deal drops $100 from its regular rate at Walmart and is in line with the best pricing that we’ve tracked. 2020 has been a wild year so far, and many are spending more time indoors than usual. Riding the Echelon Connect is one way to stay fit and in shape without ever having to leave the comfort of your own home. We called it “a close alternative” in our roundup of the best options for those who aren’t wanting to pick up a Pelton can choose. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Want to learn more about Echelon? Check out our sister site, Connect the Watts, for even more information.

Looking for an indoor cycling bike, but not ready to drop almost $500? Well, the Schwinn Indoor Cycling Bike is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It ditches the connected features that Echelon brings to the table for a much more budget-focused pricing, considering it’s available on Amazon for $307 shipped.

However, if taking to the great outdoors is more your style, be sure to track and share your rides by utilizing the Garmin Edge 530. This is a “performance GPS cycling/biking computer with mapping” which means that it’ll track different aspects of your ride, including the location, speed, elevation, and much more. At $300 shipped, this is a must-have for anyone who takes biking seriously.

Echelon Connect Indoor Excercise Bike features:

32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity

Live classes and more than 500 on-demand videos are available daily through the Echelon Fit App

Fully adjustable toe cages on the pedals for a secure fit

Extra-large cushioned seat offers comfortable riding

Powder-coat frame for resistance to scratches

Padded handlebars are slip-resistant

