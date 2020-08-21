Meross HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant plugs + switches on sale from $16.50

Meross Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant smart home products priced from $16.50 Prime shipped when you use item-specific promo codes. Our favorite deal is the HomeKit/Alexa/Assistant Wi-Fi Smart Switch for $16.59 with the code DBUZMOMU and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its list price of $24, today’s discount saves you 30% and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Offering support for Apple’s HomeKit, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google’s Assistant, this smart switch is compatible with all three major platforms. Plus, no hub is needed for it to function. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 new-release at Amazon. Head below for other great deals on Meross smart home products.

Other meross products on sale:

Looking for other HomeKit accessories to broaden your smart house? Well, Eve has a slew of options for you with prices starting as low as $35 shipped. You’ll find weather stations, energy-monitoring plugs, and much more available in this sale, so be sure to swing by and give it a look.

Meross HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Switch features:

Neutral Wire Required: Please make sure your electric box has a neutral wire(in white color) before purchasing Smart Light Switch. If you are not sure, please take a photo of the inner part of your electric box and send it to support@meross.com. We can check it for you timely.

Remote and Voice Control: Control your light from anywhere with internet anytime by WiFi light switch. ONLY supports Meross app. Works with Apple Homekit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. You can give simple voice commands to turn on/off the devices that are connected to meross WiFi switch. All data is securely transmitted and stored using AWS servers in US.

Easy to Install: Less than 15 min installation. Works in a single pole setup only(Not 3-way). Alexa light switch fits for your existing 1/2/3/4 gang standard size Decora/GFCI faceplate. WiFi smart switch works with the 2.4G WiFi only, does NOT support 5G WiFi, no hub required.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!