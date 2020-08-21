Eve HomeKit accessories see notable discounts across the board from $35

Amazon offers the Eve Degree HomeKit Weather Station for $49.95 shipped. You’ll also find this deal over at B&H. Today’s offer is as much as $20 off the regular price and a new Amazon all-time, as well. Notable features here include HomeKit connectivity, a built-in LCD display that relays important weather data, and an aluminum casing. It sports an IPX3 water-resistant rating, which makes it suitable for being indoors or out. Data points include temperature, humidity, and air pressure. Rated 3.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more Eve deals.

Next up, you can score the Eve Button HomeKit Remote for $39.95 shipped. This is a $10 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Eve Button is a must-have HomeKit accessory, delivering a tactical push-button remote that’s customizable for various accessories. Built around a single button, you can call up various HomeKit scenes and accessories by using the single, double, and long-press system. With an aluminum casing, it will fit in with your other Apple products just fine. We have one in our home, often handing it to guests that may not be familiar with HomeKit setups, giving them the option to control lights in their bedroom while visiting. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Other notable Eve deals:

Eve Degree features:

Track outdoor temperature, humidity, and air pressure

See temperature or humidity directly on the LCD display

View your data by day, month or year

Anodized aluminium body with IPX 3 water resistance

Home Kit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

