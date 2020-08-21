Bring home Rivet’s streamlined Jaxon Large Side Table for under $41 (Save 55%)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Jaxon Large Side Table for $40.83 shipped. That’s 55% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by over $10. This streamlined side table is great for a bedroom, living room, or office. Wood used across the top has knots, splits, color variations, repair patches, and other imperfections. This allows it to blend a natural appearance with modern aesthetics. Ratings are still rolling, but Rivet is a reputable brand.

In need of a larger solution? If so, you may find the discount we found on Walker Edison’s Industrial Glass Coffee Table to be a better fit. Amazon shoppers can take advantage of $45 off, allowing them to scoop it up for $190. It has a tempered glass surface, wire basket for storage, and wooden shelf.

Oh, and in case you missed it, last night we spotted Amazon Rivet Media Cabinets up to 48% off. Each option has a mid-century modern look, helping transform a dated space into something trendy. Pricing starts at $105, ensuring there are affordable options for nearly any budget.

Amazon Rivet Jaxon Large Side Table features:

Natural wood with knots, splits, color variations, repair patches, and other imperfections sits within a black metal base with 3 legs. The base forms a lip around the wood top, which creates a visual appeal and keeps things from rolling off the edge. This piece pairs well with modern decor.

