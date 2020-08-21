Walker Edison’s Industrial Glass Coffee Table is $45 off, now $190 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Glass Top Coffee Table for $189.98 shipped. That’s $45 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a classy and stylish coffee table to add to your living room, this Walker Edison piece is worth a look. It boasts a tempered glass surface, wire basket for storage, and a wooden shelf underneath. The design is ready to bring an industrial look into any space. Ratings are still rolling in, but Walker Edison is reputable.

Believe it or not, the furniture deals are just getting started. Yesterday we spotted Amazon Rivet Media Cabinets up to 48% off. There are a couple of styles to choose from, so peruse the discounts to see which is the better fit for your home or office.

Oh, and if you’re in need of a new mattress, yesterday we found a few notable discounts on Casper and Zinus memory foam solutions. Pricing there starts as low as $292 and every deal is shipped by Amazon. Our favorite is Casper’s Original Foam Queen Mattress at $193 off.

Walker Edison Glass Top Coffee Table features:

Geometric box frame

Wire basket accessible grom either side

Tempered safety glass surface

Powder coated metal frame

Modern industrial coffee table

