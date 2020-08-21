Save $214 on Roborock’s laser-guided S6 Smart Robot Vacuum at a low of $435.50

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S6 Smart Robot Vacuum for $435.43 shipped when code ROBOROCKS6 has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $650 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon low. Roborock’s high-end robotic vacuum cleaner packs notable features like dual sweeping and mopping capabilities, as well as a laser-guided navigation system for effortlessly making its way around your home. There’s also a 3-hour runtime to ensure it can handle cleaning even larger homes, which is paired with a 2000Pa suction system and Alexa voice control support. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,200 customers.

Pocket some additional cash when you bring home the Roborock S4 Robot Vacuum at $400 instead. This option ditches some of the more premium inclusions found above, like the mopping capabilities, while also dropping the runtime down to 150-minutes. Even so, you’ll still benefit from laser guidance as well as Alexa control, too. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Or you could lock-in the savings on the discounted Anker 30C MAX RoboVac, which is now seeing $90 in savings. This option delivers Alexa and Assistant support, but enters with a more affordable $210 price tag. Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more ways to tidy up your space.

Roborock S6 Smart Robot Vacuum features:

Defeat dirt with Roborock S6. Serious processing power means it not only maps, it recognizes rooms and understands their shape. Now you can set schedules to clean one room, many rooms, or your whole house. Plus S6 will find the fastest route to clean each room based on its shape. It has the suction power to even lift AA batteries, yet it is quiet enough to clean in the dead of night.

