Anker’s Alexa/Assistant-ready 30C MAX RoboVac now $90 off at $210 shipped

Anker’s EufyHome Amazon storefront is now offering the BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is a $90 price drop, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Along with Wi-Fi voice command support via Alexa and Google Assistant with compatible devices, this model sports 2000Pa max suction power. Other features include Boost IQ tech to automatically accomodate various floor conditions and a charging base it will automatically return to when it needs to be juiced back up. Additionally, you’ll also receive a set of boundary strips to limit RoboVac’s reach to the most important areas of your home/office. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t already have one, you could use some of your savings to score a $30 Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) smart speaker to add voice-command support to your new robot vacuum. Be sure to browse through the latest Amazon Echo sale for various models stating from $17.50.

Otherwise just grab the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, sans-voice commands, for $160 shipped. It sports many of the most important features, but without the boundary strips or Alexa.

We also still have $300 off iRobot’s laser-guided Roomba s9+ Robotic Vacuum. Not to mention this WORX portable vacuum and today’s Gold Box offer on the Shark UpLight Vac with Lift Away car and upholstery pod.

More on the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX:

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.85”).

Wi-Fi Convenience: The EufyHome app, Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you.

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean.

