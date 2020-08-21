Timex’s MK1 Steel Chrono Watch embraces a dark design at $33 (Save 60%), more

- Aug. 21st 2020 3:05 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Timex MK1 Steel Chrono Watch for $33.29 shipped. That’s 60% off its average rate and is the lowest price we have tracked. This fashionable watch straps onto your wrist using a 20mm genuine leather band. It’s accompanied by a black dial that features a date window, Arabic numerals, and more. The case measures 42mm and is comprised of stainless steel. It can resist water in depths of up to 30-meters. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timex is well-known and reputable with 166-years spent in the watchmaking business. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

If you’re a Street Fighter fan, you won’t want to miss out on Seiko’s new watch collection. It’s based on six characters from Street Fighter V including Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, Guile, Blanka, and Zangief. Each watch will be made in limited quantities, making it a notable option for collectors to read about and pursue.

Timex MK1 Steel Chrono Watch features:

  • Adjustable brown 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Black dial with date window at 4 o’clock; Arabic numerals
  • 30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second
  • Gray 42mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up dial
  • Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
