Timex’s MK1 Steel Chrono Watch embraces a dark design at $33 (Save 60%), more

Amazon is offering the Timex MK1 Steel Chrono Watch for $33.29 shipped. That’s 60% off its average rate and is the lowest price we have tracked. This fashionable watch straps onto your wrist using a 20mm genuine leather band. It’s accompanied by a black dial that features a date window, Arabic numerals, and more. The case measures 42mm and is comprised of stainless steel. It can resist water in depths of up to 30-meters. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timex is well-known and reputable with 166-years spent in the watchmaking business. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

If you’re a Street Fighter fan, you won’t want to miss out on Seiko’s new watch collection. It’s based on six characters from Street Fighter V including Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, Guile, Blanka, and Zangief. Each watch will be made in limited quantities, making it a notable option for collectors to read about and pursue.

Timex MK1 Steel Chrono Watch features:

Adjustable brown 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Black dial with date window at 4 o’clock; Arabic numerals

30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second

Gray 42mm stainless steel case with mineral glass crystal; Indiglo light-up dial

Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

