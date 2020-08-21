Zinus’ Wood Platform Queen Bed strikes $194 (Reg. $235), more from $77

Amazon is offering the Zinus Alexia 12-inch Wood Queen Platform Bed for $194 shipped. That’s $41 off recent pricing and is among the best we’ve tracked in 2020. This wooden bed frame has a design that’s said to be “easy to assemble” with no box spring needed. Along the back you’ll find a wood-paneled headboard that stands 37-inches tall. Your mattress is strongly upheld by a plethora of wood slats that are laid out to provide “increased mattress life.” Zinus backs this product with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed frames on sale.

More bed frames on sale:

Need a table to put alongside your new bed? Look no further than Rivet’s Jaxon Large Side Table at under $41. Its price has fallen by 55%, making now an ideal time to strike. It boasts a streamlined design that’s not only great for a bedroom, but also the living room, an office, and more.

Zinus Alexia Platform Bed features:

  • Easy to assemble and no box Spring needed
  • 37 inch high wood paneled headboard
  • Strong wood slat mattress support for increased mattress life
  • Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use and non-slip tape on the wooden slats prevents your mattress from moving
  • Rustic pine Finish wood frame. Worry free 5 year warranty

