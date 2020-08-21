Zinus’ Wood Platform Queen Bed strikes $194 (Reg. $235), more from $77

Amazon is offering the Zinus Alexia 12-inch Wood Queen Platform Bed for $194 shipped. That’s $41 off recent pricing and is among the best we’ve tracked in 2020. This wooden bed frame has a design that’s said to be “easy to assemble” with no box spring needed. Along the back you’ll find a wood-paneled headboard that stands 37-inches tall. Your mattress is strongly upheld by a plethora of wood slats that are laid out to provide “increased mattress life.” Zinus backs this product with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed frames on sale.
More bed frames on sale:
- Novogratz Bright Pop Metal Frame, Twin: $133 (Reg. $159)
- Zinus Lorelai 14-inch Metal Frame, Full: $77 (Reg. $110)
- Zinus Curtis Upholstered Frame, Full: $107 (Reg. $180)
- Zinus Lyon Tufted Frame, Full: $237 (Reg. $310)
- View all…
Need a table to put alongside your new bed? Look no further than Rivet’s Jaxon Large Side Table at under $41. Its price has fallen by 55%, making now an ideal time to strike. It boasts a streamlined design that’s not only great for a bedroom, but also the living room, an office, and more.
Zinus Alexia Platform Bed features:
- Easy to assemble and no box Spring needed
- 37 inch high wood paneled headboard
- Strong wood slat mattress support for increased mattress life
- Foam padded tape is added to the steel frame for noise-free use and non-slip tape on the wooden slats prevents your mattress from moving
- Rustic pine Finish wood frame. Worry free 5 year warranty
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!