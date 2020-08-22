Amazon discounts light-powered Citizen Eco-Drive Watches as low as $128

- Aug. 22nd 2020 9:51 am ET

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a nice selection of Citizen Eco-Drive watches discounted as low as $128. Our favorite is the Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars The Saga Watch for $208 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $46. This fashionable Citizen Eco-Drive watch embraces Star Wars with a black dial that hosts both Empire and Resistance symbols. Along the back you’ll find a custom caseback inscribed with “Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader.” It straps onto a wrist with a gray ion-plated stainless steel bracelet. Thanks to Eco-Drive technology, this unit is powered by light and never needs a replacement battery. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Citizen watches on sale.

More Citizen watches on sale:

Oh, and if have a host of memories surrounding Street Fighter, you’ll be pleased to hear that Seiko just unveiled a new watch collection that’s inspired by the latest release. There are a total of six models, each sporting a design that mimics a prominent game character. Every timepiece in this series will be made in limited quantities.

Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars Watch features:

  • Black dial with the Empire and resistance symbols
  • Custom caseback featuring Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader
  • Gray ion-plated stainless steel bracelet
  • Uses Eco-Drive technology – powered by any light and never Needs a Battery
  • 5-Year limited manufacturer’s , with an additional 1-year upon registering your watch with Citizen

