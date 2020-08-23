Save 31% on GreenWorks’ 1600 PSI Pressure Washer at $69, more on sale from $11

- Aug. 23rd 2020 9:05 am ET

From $11
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of GreenWorks pressure washers and accessories starting at $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One highlight is on the 1600 PSI Pressure Washer at $69. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings, marks the best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $1 of the lowest price to date. This GreenWorks pressure washer is a great buy to help clean up your space ahead of the fall with its 1600 PSI output. So whether you’re looking to clear dirt buildup and more off the patio, siding, or elsewhere around your property, this model is up to the task. It also includes everything you’ll need to get started, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,300 customers. Head below for more.

Those looking to expand an existing pressure washer setup are also in luck, as today’s sale at Amazon has a few additional accessories worth checking out, as well. Prices start at $11 here, providing a selection of nozzles, hoses, and more to upgrade your GreenWorks setup.

Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more ways to spruce up your house, inside or out. Home Depot’s Labor Day sale is now underway, with savings on DEWALT and outdoor tools, and more.

GreenWorks 1600 PSI Pressure Washer features:

1600 PSI at 1.2 GPM will blast through grime and dirt to restore your surfaces. Can be used vertically or horizontally for greater stability. 20 feet High pressure hose for greater reach. 35 ft. power cord with inline GFCI for use on all exterior outlets. Soap applicator to apply soap to completely clean any surface. Two nozzle tips and attachable detergent

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $11
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Green Deals GreenWorks

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go