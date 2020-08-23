Save 31% on GreenWorks’ 1600 PSI Pressure Washer at $69, more on sale from $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of GreenWorks pressure washers and accessories starting at $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One highlight is on the 1600 PSI Pressure Washer at $69. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 31% in savings, marks the best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $1 of the lowest price to date. This GreenWorks pressure washer is a great buy to help clean up your space ahead of the fall with its 1600 PSI output. So whether you’re looking to clear dirt buildup and more off the patio, siding, or elsewhere around your property, this model is up to the task. It also includes everything you’ll need to get started, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 2,300 customers. Head below for more.

Those looking to expand an existing pressure washer setup are also in luck, as today’s sale at Amazon has a few additional accessories worth checking out, as well. Prices start at $11 here, providing a selection of nozzles, hoses, and more to upgrade your GreenWorks setup.

GreenWorks 1600 PSI Pressure Washer features:

1600 PSI at 1.2 GPM will blast through grime and dirt to restore your surfaces. Can be used vertically or horizontally for greater stability. 20 feet High pressure hose for greater reach. 35 ft. power cord with inline GFCI for use on all exterior outlets. Soap applicator to apply soap to completely clean any surface. Two nozzle tips and attachable detergent

