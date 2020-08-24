Costco memberships are essentially FREE with this gift card promotion

If you missed it earlier this month, Groupon is once again offering a 1-year Costco Membership along with two $40 credits for $60. One of the gift cards is for in-store purchases while the other is for online transactions. However, with $80 in credits in-hand that makes today’s deal a net positive, essentially delivering you a FREE Costco membership. If you’re not yet familiar, Costco has just about everything in-store you could imagine, including tech, home goods, food, clothing, and much more. The holidays will be here before we know it and this is a great way to cash-in on even further savings.

Unsure of where your local Costco can be found? Jump over to the find a store tool to identify your nearest location. You can also browse all of Costco’s on-going specials over on this landing page, if you’d like to sweeten the deal even further.

Terms and Conditions:

To qualify for the package incentives, new members must sign up for auto-renewal of the Costco membership using a Visa® credit or debit card. If a member elects not to sign up for auto-renewal, incentives will not be mailed.

Valid only for new members and those whose memberships expired prior to April 1, 2020

Not valid for the renewal of an existing Costco membership

Offer is valid at all US Costco locations.

Valid at U.S. Costco locations only

Not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

