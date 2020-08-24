Costco memberships are essentially FREE with this gift card promotion

- Aug. 24th 2020 7:30 am ET

$60
0

If you missed it earlier this month, Groupon is once again offering a 1-year Costco Membership along with two $40 credits for $60. One of the gift cards is for in-store purchases while the other is for online transactions. However, with $80 in credits in-hand that makes today’s deal a net positive, essentially delivering you a FREE Costco membership. If you’re not yet familiar, Costco has just about everything in-store you could imagine, including tech, home goods, food, clothing, and much more. The holidays will be here before we know it and this is a great way to cash-in on even further savings.

Unsure of where your local Costco can be found? Jump over to the find a store tool to identify your nearest location. You can also browse all of Costco’s on-going specials over on this landing page, if you’d like to sweeten the deal even further.

Terms and Conditions:

  • To qualify for the package incentives, new members must sign up for auto-renewal of the Costco membership using a Visa® credit or debit card. If a member elects not to sign up for auto-renewal, incentives will not be mailed.
  • Valid only for new members and those whose memberships expired prior to April 1, 2020
  • Not valid for the renewal of an existing Costco membership
  • Offer is valid at all US Costco locations.
  • Valid at U.S. Costco locations only
  • Not eligible for our promo codes or other discounts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$60
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

groupon

groupon
costco

costco

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp