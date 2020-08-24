iOttie car mounts secure your iPhone or Android device from $16

Amazon is discounting a handful of iOttie Smartphone Car Mounts today, headlined by the iTap Magnetic CD Slot Holder for $16.10. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $25 with today’s offer coming in at the best price of 2020. This model makes use of your car’s old CD slot, which you may no longer be using anyways. It enables easy mounting of your Android or iPhone. Perfect for long road trips and keeping your device at eye-level. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the iOttie Easy One Touch 3 Car Mount at $17.95. It typically goes for $25 and as much as $30 at other retailers. It ships with a sticky gel pad that attaches the mount to your dashboard. This mount makes it easy to see your phone while driving, hopefully cutting down on dangerous situations. Over 6,800 Amazon customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

As always, you’ll find plenty of additional deals on smartphone accessories in our constantly-updating guide. It’s also worth a look at today’s Anker roundup, which features deals from $14 on everyday essentials for your iPhone or Android device. Check out the entire lot here for more.

iOttie iTap Magnetic CD Mount features:

A universal magnetic mounting solution that will hold most smartphones, cases, and gps devices

Easy to mount cd latching system that fits most vehicle cd slots

Provides a choice of an inner and outer metal plate

The magnet should not cause interruption to your smartphone’s internet, cellular, or navigation quality when in use

