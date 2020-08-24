New Anker deals start at $14: Save on iPhone and Android essentials, more

- Aug. 24th 2020 8:49 am ET

A new selection of Anker deals has arrived at Amazon this morning, headlined by the PowerPort Atom III Slim 65W Wall Charger at $39.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is a 20% discount from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. The Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim delivers 65W of power and three USB-A ports, along with a single USB-C output. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds on legacy devices and up to 45W of power for the latest products packing USB-C connectivity. That makes it a solid option for iPhones, iPads, and some MacBooks. We loved it in our hands-on review and nearly 550 Amazon customers have left similar ratings. Head below for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout today is the Anker PowerPort III Nano Wall Charger for $13.99. That’s around 30% off and in-line with previous discounts. This nifty little charger pushes 18W of power and can easily be tossed in your bag for road trips without taking up too much space. You can learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Other notable deals today include:

You’ll find even more deals in our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup, which features all of the best must-haves for iPhone, Android devices, and more. Don’t miss the latest Moment sale for even more deals with up to 66% off and prices from $10.

Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim features:

  • High-speed USB-C charging Charge USB-C notebooks including Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air 2018 at full speed via a 45W USB-C port
  • Charge 4 devices simultaneously A PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while 3 USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices
  • Ultra-Slim By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to create one of our slimmest USB-C chargers

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

