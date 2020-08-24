LG’s 34-inch Curved 1440p Monitor hits all-time low at $200 off, more from $97

Adorama is currently offering the LG 34GN850-B 34-inch UltraGear Curved 1440p Gaming Monitor for $796.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon for $7 more. Typically fetching $997 as you’ll still pay at retailers like B&H or Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous low by $132, and is the best we’ve seen to date. Headlined by a 34-inch curved design, LG’s UltraGear monitor delivers 1440p visuals complemented by HDR, a 160Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response times. There’s also support for both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC, elevating your gameplay even higher. VESA mount compatibility is also included alongside HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $97.

Other notable monitor deals:

We also just took a hands-on look at one of Monoprice’s latest displays, its massive Dark Matter 49-inch gaming monitor. This battlestation upgrade is certainly worth a closer look if you’re after a high-end gaming setup, especially considering its competitive price tag. Get all the details in our review right here.

LG 34-inch UltraGear Curved Monitor features:

Get an edge on the battlefield with this 34-inch LG Ultrawide UHD gaming monitor. The Nano IPS 1 ms speed provides ultra-fast response rates for fluid gameplay, while the VESA DisplayHDR 400 delivers rich color reproduction and lifelike visuals. This LG Ultrawide UHD gaming monitor features FreeSync technology and is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible to eliminate stuttering and tearing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!