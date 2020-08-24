Highly-rated Premier Protein Shake 12-packs from $17 at Amazon (Up to 25% off)

- Aug. 24th 2020 11:02 am ET

From $17
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Premier Protein shakes. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in several flavors you can now score a 12-pack of Premier Protein Shakes ranging from $17.09 to $20.05. Just remember to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages, and then cancel it afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Typically closer up to $25 or so, today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find and on par with the best we have tracked at Amazon. You’re looking at 11.5-ounce bottles with between 20- and 30-grams of protein a pop (depending on the flavor). They also contain only 1-gram of sugar, 160-calories, and 24 different vitamins and minerals. Combined these flavors have received a 4+ star rating from well over 22,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re not a fan of the Premier Protein shakes, take a look at the Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shake 12-packs. The chocolate variant comes in at under $15 and carries stellar ratings. They don’t have quite as much protein per shake as today’s lead deal at 25-grams, but the 0-grams of sugar, lower price point, and brand name might be worth the trade off.

We also still have some great Pure Protein Bar deals right here starting from $11 Prime shipped. But be sure to swing by our fitness deal hub and fashion guide for even more notable workout gear and gym apparel deals.

More on the Premier Protein Shakes:

  • Packaged in a new 11.5oz bottle, each shake contains 30g of protein with all the essential amino acids, 160 calories, 1g sugar, low fat, 24 vitamins and minerals, 5g carbs
  • Recipient of the American master of taste Gold Medal for superior tasting ready-to-drink protein beverages in a national taste test by chefs in America in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $17
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sports-Fitness Premiere Protein

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard