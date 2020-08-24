Highly-rated Premier Protein Shake 12-packs from $17 at Amazon (Up to 25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Premier Protein shakes. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in several flavors you can now score a 12-pack of Premier Protein Shakes ranging from $17.09 to $20.05. Just remember to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages, and then cancel it afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Typically closer up to $25 or so, today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find and on par with the best we have tracked at Amazon. You’re looking at 11.5-ounce bottles with between 20- and 30-grams of protein a pop (depending on the flavor). They also contain only 1-gram of sugar, 160-calories, and 24 different vitamins and minerals. Combined these flavors have received a 4+ star rating from well over 22,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re not a fan of the Premier Protein shakes, take a look at the Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shake 12-packs. The chocolate variant comes in at under $15 and carries stellar ratings. They don’t have quite as much protein per shake as today’s lead deal at 25-grams, but the 0-grams of sugar, lower price point, and brand name might be worth the trade off.

We also still have some great Pure Protein Bar deals right here starting from $11 Prime shipped. But be sure to swing by our fitness deal hub and fashion guide for even more notable workout gear and gym apparel deals.

More on the Premier Protein Shakes:

Packaged in a new 11.5oz bottle, each shake contains 30g of protein with all the essential amino acids, 160 calories, 1g sugar, low fat, 24 vitamins and minerals, 5g carbs

Recipient of the American master of taste Gold Medal for superior tasting ready-to-drink protein beverages in a national taste test by chefs in America in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019

