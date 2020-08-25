Anker’s eufy smart home lineup is on sale today: Video Doorbell $97.50, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s eufy storefront is offering up to 23% off smart security accessories. Our top pick is the eufy Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $97.49. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $130 and has never been offered for less at Amazon. The Eufy Video Doorbell delivers high definition feeds of activity outside your home, which is perfect for tracking packages and seeing when visitors arrive. You can communicate in real-time thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. AI technology and a “sophisticated algorithm” ensure that you only get the right notifications sent to your phone. Plus, you’ll get full 1080p feeds, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

As part of today’s sale, you can also snag the eufyCam E 2-camera bundle for $209.29. Regularly $299, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. eufyCam E offers a budget-friendly approach to home security systems. Features include 365-day battery life with a 100% wire-free design. Thanks to an IP65-rated casing, it’s safe for weather of just about any kind. Best of all? Eufy includes a microSD card for storage, so you won’t have to pay an extra annual or monthly fee to backup your camera’s happenings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You’ll find even more deals from today’s sale on this landing page. Make sure you also jump over to this week’s Anker sale for even more everyday essentials for your Mac, iPhone, and Android device. Deals start at $14 this week and include a notable price drop on the popular PowerPort Atom III desktop charger. Check out the entire sale here.

eufy HD Video Doorbell features:

  • HD Video for Clear Viewing: 1080p-grade resolution, combined with our advanced HDR and Distortion Correction, ensures video is recorded in crisp clarity.
  • No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.
  • Respond in Real-Time: Speak directly to anyone who approaches your front door via two-way audio. Tell your friends to come round the back or that you have just run out to get some milk.

