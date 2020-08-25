Upgrade your kitchen with Dash essentials from $20: Egg cookers, mandolines, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Dash Kitchen Essentials. Free shipping is available in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for $19.99. Originally $40, we’ve seen it trend closer to around $30 in recent months. Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in a year. Available in various colors, this egg cooker is made to create hard-boiled, soft, scrambled, and poached eggs right on your countertop. If you’re a frequent egg eater or simply have a large group around the breakfast table, going with a streamlined option like this will help cut down on the mess. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

Another standout offering in today’s sale is the Dash Safe Slice Mandoline for $29.99. That’s down 40% from the regular going rate and a match of the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time low. This mandoline is made to deliver thin slices of vegetables and more with a safe design. It features a spring-loaded handle and it’s capable of slicing, julienne, matchstick cuts, and dicing. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

As always, our home goods guide is the place to be for all of the best kitchen essentials and more. Looking to upgrade your breakfast routine further? Consider going with the Philips 3200 Auto Espresso Machine and Grinder at $150 off. This will certainly take that morning cup of coffee to a new level with today’s deal offering rare savings.

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker features:

 Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker is based off the ORIGINAL (and most trusted) egg cooker on the market, for perfect eggs, your way, EVERY TIME, we guarantee it! Now with TWICE the egg cooking capacity!

