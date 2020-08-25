Microsoft Summer of Savings has Tom & Jerry classics, DC Comic, and more at $5

Microsoft’s Summer of Savings event is back with a plethora of new movies for just $5 each. One of our top picks is Tom & Jerry Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse, which goes for $10 at VUDU. Tom & Jerry was one of my favorite shows as a kid, and in this film, you’ll find that Jerry is the smallest member of Robin Hood’s gang. Tom, a feline squire to Maid Marion, is secretly a spy for the Sheriff of Nottingham and evil Prince John. This is a great show to watch with your young ones, or even yourself depending on whether or not it’s time for another nostalgia movie night. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head over to Microsoft to view everything on sale, or drop below the fold to check out some more of our favorite $5 movies.

Other $5 movies:

Don’t forget that Apple just launched its biggest $5 movie sale of the year so far. It covers every genre and offers some fan-favorites and must-haves priced from just $1.

More about Tom & Jerry Robin Hood:

The fur flies again, when Jerry, as the smallest member of Robin Hood’s gang, encounters Tom, a feline squire to Maid Marion. Not only are the cat and mouse from opposite sides of the moat, but Tom is secretly working as a spy for the Sheriff of Nottingham and evil Prince John. But when the villains succeed in capturing Robin, Tom realizes to his horror that they intend on harming Marion as well.

