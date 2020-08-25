Apple launches biggest $5 movie sale of the year so far covering every genre, more from $1

- Aug. 25th 2020 8:48 am ET

0

Apple is rolling out arguably its biggest movie sale of 2020 today with a large selection of $5 titles across every genre. You’ll also find this week’s $1 HD rental down below.  All of our top picks are just after the break.

Apple launches huge $5 movie sale

The latest movie sale from Apple arrives with $5 titles across nearly every genre. You’d typically pay at least $10 here and as much as $20 in some instances. All of these titles will become a permanent addition to your library, so now is a great time to load up on some of your favorite films. Here are our top picks from each category.

This week’s $1 HD rental is How to Build a Girl. Regularly $5 or more, today’s deal is the best we can find by $2.

