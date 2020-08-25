Amazon’s PNY Gold Box has notable storage deals from $7: microSD, SSDs, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off PNY storage and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at just $7, making it a great time to load up on some new storage. Our top pick is the PNY U3 Pro 512GB microSD card for $67.99. Regularly around $90, today’s deal represents a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Notable features here include transfer speeds up to 100MB/s and a bundled SD card reader for added functionality. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Other notable deals in today’s sale:

PNY U3 Pro features:

  • Superior performance up to 100MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed
  • Class 10, U3, V30 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting
  • Rated A2 for faster app performance and to run apps directly from PNY Pro elite Micro SD card

