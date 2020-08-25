Amazon’s PNY Gold Box has notable storage deals from $7: microSD, SSDs, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off PNY storage and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at just $7, making it a great time to load up on some new storage. Our top pick is the PNY U3 Pro 512GB microSD card for $67.99. Regularly around $90, today’s deal represents a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Notable features here include transfer speeds up to 100MB/s and a bundled SD card reader for added functionality. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Other notable deals in today’s sale:

Jump over to this week’s Anker sale for even more everyday essentials for your Mac, iPhone, and Android device. Deals start at $14 this week and include a notable price drop on the popular PowerPort Atom III desktop charger. Check out the entire sale here.

PNY U3 Pro features:

Superior performance up to 100MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed

Class 10, U3, V30 performance for the most intense applications including 4K Ultra HD video and burst mode shooting

Rated A2 for faster app performance and to run apps directly from PNY Pro elite Micro SD card