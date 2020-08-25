Sperry Outlet takes an extra 40% off select styles from $30 + free shipping

Sperry Outlet takes an extra 40% off all styles with promo code OUTLET40 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Leeward Cross Lace Boat Shoes. Originally priced at $95, however during the sale you can find it for $57. This style is cushioned for added comfort and versatile to dress up or down. They’re perfect for everyday wear and come in two color options. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Sperry customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Walker Mid Boots are currently marked down to $45 and originally were priced at $75. These boots are waterproof, flexible, and perfect in case you run into showers. Plus, the plaid detailing is a nice touch for fall.

Our top picks for women include:

