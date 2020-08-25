Update your home for this fall with Target’s new home decor. Inside Target’s new fall home decor collection, you can find items for your front porch, living room, bedroom, and more. From festive pumpkins to cozy throws and pillows, Target has everything you need to make your home ready for this fall. Target has budget-friendly items starting from just $3 and free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Target’s Fall Home Line and be sure to check out our guide to the adidas x Pharrell Williams new Basics Line.

Start with Doorway Decor

Having a warm welcome at your doorstep is essential. Brighten up your front door with a gorgeous wreath from Target. One of our favorite wreaths is the 18-inch Artificial Hops Golden style for $28. Covered with several bright orange faux-floral hops, this wreathe is sure to bring a fall-inspired touch to your door.

You can also make a warm first impression by adding an adorable doormat. Target’s Home Sweet Home Doormat is priced at just $18 and is 23×35 in size. This is also a great way for guests to clean their feet before entering and was made to be long-lasting with durable materials. With over 300 reviews, this doormat is rated 4.8/5 stars.

Layer Pillows and Throws

You can easily make your space cozier by adding a pillow or throw. Embroidery is very on-trend in home decor for this season and the Square Embroidered Pumpkin Throw Pillow is a perfect choice from this line. It’s priced at just $20 and is very festive.

Another standout from this line is the Eyelash Knit Throw Blanket. Its neutral coloring will pair with almost any home decor and will look very cozy over the end of a bed or chair. Plus, it features a chunky knit construction that adds a seasonal flair to any space and it’s priced at $35.

Set a Supper Table

If you’re looking for a festive piece to add to your dinner table the Stoneware Pumpkin Tureen Serving Dish Orange is a timeless piece. It’s priced at just $15, and it’s microwave-safe. This is a great piece to serve soup, desserts, entrees, and more.

Another way to dress up your table for this fall with the Paper Pumpkin Print Dinner Napkins. These are easy to pick up, and they’re priced at just $3. They’re also great for serving snacks, beverages, or desserts.

