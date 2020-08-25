TCL’s Alto 8+ Sound Bar packs a built-in Fire TV streamer at $159.50 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1-Channel Fire TV Sound Bar for $159.50 shipped. Down from its usual $200 price tag, today’s offer amounts to over 20% in savings, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. TCL’s hybrid sound bar not only upgrades your TV with a 2.1-channel audio array, but also brings 4K Fire TV features into the mix, as well. So you’ll be able to enjoy plenty of content from popular streaming services as well as Alexa functionality and more. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also an optical and HDMI inputs. Reviews are still coming in on the recent release, but the previous-generation model carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 3,200 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the Fire TV features and score the previous-generation TCL Alto 7+ for $129 instead. This sound bar delivers a similar 2.1-channel design, but includes a wireless subwoofer. It’ll still upgrade your TV in the sound department, and is worth considering if you already have a streamer on-hand.

If you’d rather trade the built-in streaming media features for Chromecast connectivity, we’re also tracking a $99 discount on Polk’s Signa S3 Sound Bar. Having dropped to a new all-time low of $150, this is a great alternative for those in the Assistant ecosystem. You’ll also find even more over in our home theater deals hub.

TCL Alto 8+ Fire TV Sound Bar features:

With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the sound bar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed. Stunning cinematic sound – Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and dolby digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

