Polk’s Chromecast-enabled Signa S3 Sound Bar hits new low at $150 (Save $99)

- Aug. 24th 2020 2:36 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Polk Audio Signa S3 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $249, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and brings the price down to a new all-time low. As one of Polk’s latest home theater upgrades, the new Signa S3 delivers a compact design that’ll easily fit right in front of your TV without blocking any of the picture from view. Alongside two built-in 4.4-inch drivers, there’s a wireless subwoofer included for extra bass. Signa S3 sports both HDMI and optical inputs, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity that enables the integrated Chromecast and Google Assistant features. Nearly 2,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below.

For comparison, the previous-generation version of Polk’s Signa Sound Bar still sells for $179 right now, making today’s lead deal even more of a value. But if it’s something more affordable you’re after, TCL’s Alto 5 Sound Bar delivers a similar compact design to the featured model for $60. You’ll ditch the smart features and dedicated subwoofer, but will still boost your setup’s audio beyond what a TV’s typical speakers can dish out.

Earlier today, we tracked upwards of $800 in savings on LG’s 2020 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV lineup, including everything from 55-inch to more massive 86-inch offerings all starting at $1,497. Or to upgrade the smarts of an existing TV, we spotted Roku’s Premiere 4K HDR streamer on sale from $28.50.

Polk Audio Signa S3 Sound Bar features:

The low-profile Signa S3 sound bar delivers an incredible, room-filling home theater experience. Built to work with any HD, 4K and 8K TV via HDMI ARC, the Signa S3 is easy to set up and can be controlled with a single remote. Features Polk-patented Voice Adjust technology for clear dialogue, and Dolby Digital decoding for immersive, performance-tuned surround sound. Comes equipped with a wireless subwoofer for deep bass impact. Plus, stream your favorite music with Chromecast built-in and Google Play Music, Amazon Music HD, Apple Music, Roon, Qobuz, Spotify, Tidal and many more.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Home Theater
Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go