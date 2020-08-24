Polk’s Chromecast-enabled Signa S3 Sound Bar hits new low at $150 (Save $99)

Amazon is currently offering the Polk Audio Signa S3 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $249, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and brings the price down to a new all-time low. As one of Polk’s latest home theater upgrades, the new Signa S3 delivers a compact design that’ll easily fit right in front of your TV without blocking any of the picture from view. Alongside two built-in 4.4-inch drivers, there’s a wireless subwoofer included for extra bass. Signa S3 sports both HDMI and optical inputs, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity that enables the integrated Chromecast and Google Assistant features. Nearly 2,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below.

For comparison, the previous-generation version of Polk’s Signa Sound Bar still sells for $179 right now, making today’s lead deal even more of a value. But if it’s something more affordable you’re after, TCL’s Alto 5 Sound Bar delivers a similar compact design to the featured model for $60. You’ll ditch the smart features and dedicated subwoofer, but will still boost your setup’s audio beyond what a TV’s typical speakers can dish out.

Earlier today, we tracked upwards of $800 in savings on LG’s 2020 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV lineup, including everything from 55-inch to more massive 86-inch offerings all starting at $1,497. Or to upgrade the smarts of an existing TV, we spotted Roku’s Premiere 4K HDR streamer on sale from $28.50.

Polk Audio Signa S3 Sound Bar features:

The low-profile Signa S3 sound bar delivers an incredible, room-filling home theater experience. Built to work with any HD, 4K and 8K TV via HDMI ARC, the Signa S3 is easy to set up and can be controlled with a single remote. Features Polk-patented Voice Adjust technology for clear dialogue, and Dolby Digital decoding for immersive, performance-tuned surround sound. Comes equipped with a wireless subwoofer for deep bass impact. Plus, stream your favorite music with Chromecast built-in and Google Play Music, Amazon Music HD, Apple Music, Roon, Qobuz, Spotify, Tidal and many more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!