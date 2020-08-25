The North Face takes 40% off select styles: Jackets, pullovers, more from $20

The North Face has you ready for cooler weather with 40% off select styles of jackets, pullovers, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marker. All orders receive free delivery. The men’s Apex Bionic 2 Vest is a standout from this sale. It’s such a great option for layering during fall and winter. Plus, it can easily be dressed up or down with a button-down shirt or t-shirt. This vest is on sale for $66 and originally was priced at $110. Best of all, you can find it in three versatile color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Backcountry Big Brands Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off Patagonia, Marmot, and The North Face.
The most notable deals for men include:
- ThermoBall Eco Hooded Jacket $132 (Orig. $220)
- Apex Bionic 2 Jacket $89 (Orig. $149)
- Paramount Active Shorts $33 (Orig. $55)
- Apex Bionic 2 Vest $66 (Orig. $110)
- Fanorak Pullover $47 (Orig. $79)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Venture 2 Jacket $59 (Orig. $99)
- Aphrodite Motion Shorts $24 (Orig. $40)
- Resolve 2 Jacket $54 (Orig. $90)
- Mountain Sweatshirt Anorak $77 (Orig. $129)
- Gotham Jacket II Parka $138 (Orig. $230)
- …and even more deals…
