Backcountry’s Big Brand Sale takes extra 20% off The North Face, Marmot, more

- Aug. 25th 2020 9:28 am ET

Backcountry is updating your outerwear for this fall and winter with an extra 20% off top brands. Discount is applied at checkout. Score great deals on top brands including The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia, Prana, and more. Receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more The men’s North Face Futurelight Parka Jacket is currently on sale for $181 and originally was priced at $349. This parka is lightweight, packable, and perfect for fall. It also has a cinchable hem to help keep unwanted air out and makes the jacket flattering, as well. It’s also completely waterproof and breathable for added comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

